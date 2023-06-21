SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

N’Golo Kante leaves Chelsea to join Saudi Arabia champions Al Ittihad

Chelsea and France midfielder N’Golo Kante to join Saudi Arabia champions Al Ittihad on a three-year deal.

The 32-year-old Kante has struggled with injuries and made nine appearances for Chelsea during the 2022-23 campaign. His contract at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of June.

He will join Karim Benzema at Al-Ittihad after his fellow Frenchman left Real Madrid and agreed a three-year deal with them this month.

“Chelsea today says goodbye to club legend N’Golo Kante, with the midfielder to join Saudi Professional League side Al-Ittihad at the expiration of his contract,” Chelsea FC said in a statement on Wednesday.

Kante leaves Chelsea after seven years at Stamford Bridge. He won the Champions League, Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup during his time with the club.

The midfielder also played a key role as France won the World Cup in 2018.

Chelsea Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said: “N’Golo’s impact and influence during his time at Chelsea cannot be overstated. His tireless performances in midfield contributed to several trophy wins and has guaranteed him a place in the club’s history. We wish him well as he embarks on the next chapter in his career.”

