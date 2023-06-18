INDIA

Normalcy restored in Uttarakhand’s Purola town

NewsWire
0
0

Normalcy has been restored in Purola town in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district which witnessed tension after two people from minority community were allegedly caught “kidnapping” a minor girl, police said on Sunday.

Section 144 of CrPC was lifted from the town on Saturday evening.

Both the accused are in jail. Some right wing organisations had linked the matter with “Love Jihad”.

In the wake of resentment in the area, those who were temporarily doing business for the past few years have vacated their shops and shifted to other places.

Around eight shops of the minority community, which were closed since the incident took place on May 26, were opened on Saturday morning amid police security, while shutters of few shops are still down.

20230618-131201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Women group to protest police ‘inaction’ in Jamnagar hospital sexual harassment

    I-League: TRAU FC maintain perfect home record, beat Rajasthan United FC...

    Telangana govt vs Governor: SC asks SG to seek instructions on...

    Rozina walks free on bail