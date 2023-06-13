ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Nushrratt Bharuccha, Honey Singh shooting in LA for new song

After dishing out chartbuster peppy tracks like ‘Saiyaan Ji’, ‘Dil Chori’, ‘Care Ni Karda’ and ‘Chhote Chhote Peg’, actress Nushrratt Bharuccha and rapper-singer Yo Yo Honey Singh are joining hands again for their sixth collaboration.

The two are shooting for the song in Los Angeles.

Taking to Instagram story, Nushrratt shared a couple of videos as she arrived in Los Angeles with Honey Singh.

In the videos, Nushrratt, who has acted in films like the ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ franchise, ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, and ‘Chhalaang’, can be seen having a good time and enjoying shopping in the midst of shooting in Los Angeles.

The songs by Nushrratt and Honey Singh have caught audiences’ attention and the forthcoming number looks poised to be another chartbuster.

Meanwhile, Nushrratt is currently gearing up for Vishal Furia’s second instalment of ‘Chhorii 2’.

The actress also has another film, ‘Akelli’, in the pipeline.

