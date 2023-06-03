Hundred of local youths have lined up in hospitals to donate blood for the injured victims of the devastating train tragedy in Odisha’s Balasore district.

As news of the accident that occurred in Friday evening spread, the youths lined up throughout the night at the Balasore district headquarters hospitals in Balasore and Bhadrak to donate blood.

As per latest information, over 238 persons have been confirmed dead and more than 900 others injured in the massive train mishap which occurred near the Bahanaga station. As a result of the accident, 17 coaches of the Coromandel Express and SMVT-Howrah Super Fast Express derailed.

“We (about 25 volunteers) have come here to the Balasore hospital to donate blood voluntarily. If our blood can save someone’s life, no other thing can bring happiness like this,” said a volunteer, who was standing in a queue.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited the Balasore hospital and interacted with the injured passengers.

He thanked the local people and administration for saving the lives of so many people.

“I am deeply saddened by the extremely tragic train accident. I have to thank the local people and local team who have worked overnight to save people from the wreckage,” Patnaik told media persons.

Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena thanked the youth volunteers for donating blood in such a tragic time.

“500 Units of blood collected overnight here at Balasore. 900 Units in stock at present. This will help in treating the accident victims. I’m personally indebted & grateful to all the volunteers who’ve donated blood for a noble cause,” Jena said in a tweet.

