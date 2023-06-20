ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

On a break from Eras Tour, Taylor Swift & Gigi Hadid out for girls’ night in NYC

Pop singer Taylor Swift enjoyed a girls’ night out with supermodel pal Gigi Hadid in New York City.

Swift, 33, is on a short break from her Eras Tour.

As per People, after wrapping her Friday and Saturday shows in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the ‘Anti-Hero’ singer and her model friend Gigi Hadid were spotted together walking arm-in-arm outside Nobu Downtown in New York City on Sunday night.

The Grammy-winning singer wore a black turtleneck halter jumpsuit with black cutout heels and carried a cream-colored shoulder bag, while Hadid, 28, opted for colourful jewellery, a white crop top, and a black maxi skirt with a pair of black loafers and a matching handbag.

The two stars have been besties for nine years.

The two friends had stepped out for a girls’ night in the city in April with close friends Blake Lively and Alana, Danielle and Este Haim.

Swift is currently in the middle of the US leg of her tour. She released her 10th album ‘Midnights’ in October, and is gearing up for the release of the re-recorded ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ on July 7.

