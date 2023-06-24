Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that the Opposition parties are getting united as they can not compete against Prime Minister Narendra Modi individually.

Calling Prime Minister Modi ‘superhuman’, Chouhan said that the Opposition was unable to match with his public-oriented schemes in the last nine year, which is why they are making an attempt to fight against Modi’s ‘charisma’ in 2024.

Briefing the press in Gwalior, accompanied by the Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narendra Singh Tomar, Chouhan said: “PM Modi is one of the most popular leaders in the world. Wherever he goes, people greet him with love and pride.” The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister was referring Prime Minister Modi’s recent visit to the US.

Meanwhile, taking a jibe at Opposition, Chouhan said, “During flood, monkeys, snakes, frogs and others climb on a same tree to save themselves. They are saving themselves from the flood of Modi wave. People wonder how can one person be so perfect and hence I am saying Modiji is a superhuman.”

Chouhan further said that he could not understand the outcome of the Opposition meet. “The only thing, I could understand that Lalu Yadav advised Rahul Gandhi to get married. Now, Rahul Gandhi will become bridegroom…,” he sarcastically said.

Responding to Chouhan’s comments on Opposition meet in Bihar, veteran Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath accused him of making “low-level” remarks.

“You called the Opposition snake, frog and monkey. For the last several days, you have been using profanity and low-level language on a regular basis. Your same language and this feeling is creating hatred towards you in the public,” the Congress leader said.

