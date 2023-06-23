All opposition parties in the country are united and will fight together against the BJP in the next Lok Sabha election, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Friday.

The leaders of the opposition parties, after the mega meeting here, jointly held a press conference where they said that they also decided to hold another meeting in Shimla on July 10 or 12 to decide the seats on which they would contest in the Lok Sabha election.

“We have a good and positive meeting today where we have decided to contest the Lok Sabha election together. The next meeting will take place under the chairmanship of (Congress President) Mallikarjun Kharge in Shimla where we will decide on seats… If we stand together, we will reduce the BJP to under 100 seats,” Nitish Kumar said.

“Those who are in power are not working in the interest of the country. They want to change the history and constitution of the country. If they come again to power in the country, they will change the constitution,” he added.

On his part, Kharge said: “We are trying to come up with a common agenda to fight together in the Lok Sabha election. The next meeting will take place in Shimla. We have to make a separate strategy for every state for fighting the Lok Sabha election.”

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that his party has been working against the party of Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena) in Maharashtra for the last 25 years but now come together to save the Constitution and the country.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee said: “The people’s movement started from the soil of Patna. We will fight together. The Modi government has become a dictatorship in the country. The BJP and the RSS are attacking the democratic base of our country. This is a fight of ideology and we are standing by the opposition parties to fight against the BJP. We will work together and save our common ideology.”

