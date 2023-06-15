The opposition parties in Goa on Thursday boycotted the keynote address of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla over ‘Viksit Bharat 2047: Role of Elected Representatives’ in the Assembly.

Speaking to media persons, the Leader of the Opposition Yuri Alemao said that the ruling party should not take opposition for granted.

“We disassociated ourselves from attending this function because MLAs were not taken into confidence. It is a democratic process. Opposition plays an important role and we cannot be taken for granted,” Alemao said.

He said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also treated the same way and disqualified after the High Court judgment. “No justice was given to him. Within a day, he was disqualified. This is a dictatorship. We condemn this… and hence we boycotted,” he said.

He alleged that BJP is trying to stifle the voice of opposition and keep on curtailing the assembly sessions.

AAP MLA Venzy Viegas said that they boycotted because the government failed to give justice to wrestlers and for churches that are burnt in Manipur.

“We also boycotted because assurances given by ministers have never been fulfilled,” he said.

Venzy Viegas, during the candle light protests in South Goa had demanded action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexually harassing young grapplers, including a minor.

There are seven opposition MLAs in the 40-member Assembly, consisting three of Congress, two of AAP, one each of Goa Forward and Revolutionary Goans Party.

