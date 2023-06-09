WORLD

Over 5,800 people evacuated after Kakhovka dam collapse

More than 5,800 people, including 243 children, have been evacuated from the flooded areas of the Kherson region after the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam collapsed, a local official has said.

In total, 22,273 houses in 17 settlements were affected in the Kherson region and the rise in water level can last up to 10 days, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a Telegram post by Vladimir Saldo, the acting Governor of the region.

As water is draining from the Kakhovka reservoir, there is a threat to the supply of drinking water to 4,000 local residents, he added.

The Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant was destroyed on Tuesday, causing a decrease in the dam water level and massive flooding in nearby areas.

20230610-021601

