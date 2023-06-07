Top Pakistan military commanders on Wednesday decided to tighten the noose around the “planners and masterminds” who mounted “the hate ripened and politically-driven rebellion against the state and state institutions” om May 9, media reports said.

The statement came at the conclusion of formation commanders’ conference presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, The Express Tribune reported.

This was the first formation commanders’ conference chaired by General Munir since he was appointed Army chief in November last year. The conference was attended by corps commanders, principal staff officers and all the formation commanders of the army.

Unlike in the past, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued an unusually detailed statement focusing mostly on the events that unfolded after the May 9 violent protests.

The most significant part of the statement was that the top military brass hinted at taking legal action against the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), The Express Tribune reported.

“It has been further stressed that, while the legal trials of perpetrators and instigators have commenced, it is time that the noose of law is also tightened around the planners and masterminds who mounted the hate ripened and politically-driven rebellion against the state and state institutions to achieve their nefarious design of creating chaos in the country,” according to the military’s media wing.

The forum also resolved that endeavours by any quarter to create obstructions and stymie the conclusive defeat of ill design of inimical forces will be dealt with iron hands.

In this regard, efforts to create distortions and attempts to take refuge behind imaginary and mirage human rights violations to create smoke screen for hiding the ugly faces of all involved, are absolutely futile and do not stand the abundantly collected irrefutable evidences, ISPR said, The Express Tribune reported.

