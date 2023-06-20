INDIA

Panchayat’s ultimatum to remove Shivaji statue draws protest in Goa

NewsWire
0
0

Tension prevailed at Calangute in North Goa on Tuesday after the local panchayat issued a notice to remove a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj installed recently in its jurisdiction.

Sarpanch Joseph Sequeira was restrained nearly for six hours by hundreds of protesters from leaving office and was asked to withdraw the notice. Heavy police force was deployed at the Panchayat office and the protection was given to Sequeira and other staff of the office by pulling down the shutter of the office.

Speaking to IANS, Sequeira said that the notice was issued by following procedure and discussing it in the office meeting.

“I am not against Shivaji Maharaj. I have studied chapters of Shivaji in Marathi school. But as per Supreme Court order statues can’t be installed on major district roads. But they installed it on June 3, 2023, so we were forced to issue a notice for its removal,” Sequeira said.

He said that the protestors had come to the panchayat office at 11.30 a.m. and left at around 5.45 p.m. only after he apologised to them for the notice.

“My intention was not to hurt anybody’s religious sentiments, but if anyone has been hurt, then I apologise. I have withdrawn the notice,” he said while coming out of the office in police protection.

Sources said that two vehicles were damaged in stone-pelting by agitators.

Though the notice was withdrawn after protesters turned down the request of police to disperse from the site, they (protesters) demanded that the Sarpanch should come out of the office and tender a public apology.

They dispersed from the area only after Sequeira apologised in front of them.

Protesters condemned issuance of the notice to remove the statue.

“We will not allow the authorities to remove the statue of Shivaji Maharaj. He is our inspiration,” they said.

20230620-220202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2nd Div I-League qualifiers: Bengaluru United thrash Chennayin B 5-0

    Order on CBI probe in Bengal’s teachers recruitment scam upheld by...

    Puducherry govt requests for power grid officials to tackle stir by...

    Kerala girl gang rape: Accused posed as good samaritans, medical test...