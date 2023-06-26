INDIATOP NEWS

Passenger held for defecating on Air India flight, released on bail

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) In a shocking incident on a Mumbai-Delhi Air India flight, the Delhi Police have arrested a male passenger upon arrival at the IGI Airport for allegedly engaging in disruptive behaviour by reportedly defecating and urinating inside the aircraft, leaving fellow passengers and crew members stunned.

According to an FIR accessed by IANS, Ram Singh, a passenger seated on seat No. 17F on Air India’s Flight AIC 866 from Mumbai to Delhi on June 24, defecated, urinated and spat inside the aircraft on Row 9.

Singh, a resident of Tehri Garhwal in Uttarakhand, was later released on bail by a local court.

“This misconduct was observed by the cabin crew of the flight and subsequently a verbal warning was issued and the passenger was secluded from the surrounding passengers,” the FIR read.

“This situation was promptly communicated to me, Capt. Varun Sansare, the pilot-in-command. An immediate message was relayed to the company, requesting security assistance to escort the passenger upon arrival. The incident caused agitation among a number of other passengers on board the aircraft,” read the complaint filed by the flight Captain.

“Rajender Kumar Meena, the Head of Air India Security, attended to the situation and personally escorted the passenger. Subsequently, a report detailing the incident was submitted to the local police station near IGI Airport,” the FIR further read.

A senior police officer said that based on the complaint filed by the flight Captain, Delhi Police have registered a case under Sections 294 and 510 of the IPC at the IGI police station.

“The accused passenger has been arrested and subsequently presented before a local court, which granted him bail. A probe is underway to gather further information and evidence in the matter,” the officer said.

