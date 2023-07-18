Today, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA), Deborah Flint, provided Toronto Pearson International Airport’s mid-summer performance update.

Since last summer, Pearson Airport has tangibly improved passenger experience across its operations, implemented digital innovations and bolstered staffing. These advancements have expedited check-in and boarding processes, reduced wait times and upgraded baggage infrastructure, Flint said.

As a testament to these improvements, Toronto Pearson was recently informed that it has secured the top position in the Airports Council International (ACI) Large Airport Category for Q2, Flint added.

Toronto Pearson currently ranks 17th in the on-time performance global ranking published by Flight Aware versus last place (1st) at the height of the industry restart. At this time last summer, OTP was 35%. In recent weeks, it has touched as high as 74.5%, a GTAA statement said.

The average wait time for all bags arriving at the carousel from July 3 to 9 was 20, compared to 26 minutes last year. During the week of July 10 to 16, baggage service availability at Terminals 1 and 3 was 99.3 and 98.7%, respectively.

For the week of July 3 to 9, there was just one flight where passengers were held on the aircraft at a Toronto Pearson gate. The aircraft was held for nine minutes. The same week last year saw 34 flights with an average hold time of 10 minutes, according to the statement.

The most recent data from the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) for the week of July 3 to 9 also indicates that 91 per cent of passengers cleared security in less than 15 minutes.

Wait times to enter Canada at Toronto Pearson’s customs halls are reportedly significantly and noticeably faster than last summer. Currently, the average wait time for passengers at customs is seven minutes.

“I am proud of the exceptional teamwork demonstrated by the Toronto Pearson team leading up to the summer season, which has collectively strengthened the overall resilience of our ecosystem,” Flint said. “Our ranking as No. 1 in ASQ Customer Quality in Q2 across North America reflects the strong foundation of Toronto Pearson, even as the industry globally continues to face challenges from the pandemic.”