Peel police have issued arrest warrants for three individuals in relation to a series of ATM thefts and mischief.

It is alleged that over a two-month period beginning in April, the accused targeted financial institutions across Peel and the GTA by tampering with ATMs. In each instance, the machine’s cash distribution doors would appear to be inoperative, leaving legitimate bank customers without their withdrawal. Once the customer left the machine, the accused parties would re-attend the ATM to retrieve the money and tampering device.

Ionut Aurel Iova, a 41-year-old man from Toronto, is facing twenty-eight charges of Theft Under $5000 and twenty-eight charges of Mischief.

Marius Cosmin Iova, a 36-year-old man from Toronto, faces three charges of Theft Under $5000 and three of Mischief.

Maria-Rodica Cicea, a 40-year-old female from Toronto, faces six charges of Theft Under $5000 and six of Mischief.

Police posted photos of the two men on their website.

Peel Regional Police believe there may be more victims within the GTA and beyond, as the accused’s have been known to operate across Canada. Anyone with any informationis asked to call investigators from the Fraud Bureau Bureau at 905-453-2121, extension 3335. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.