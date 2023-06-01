Four school children were taken to hospital after a knife attack that reportedly involved dozens of people during a sports day in the Swedish city of Eskilstuna.

Several police units were dispatched to the sports complex around lunchtime on Thursday following reports of a brawl.

An eyewitness told Aftonbladet newspaper that the incident involved two groups of nearly 20 people each and that he had seen at least two youth with knife injuries.

Police have confirmed that at least one weapon was used but declined to reveal the identity of those injured and the nature of their injuries, Xinhua news agency reported.

The headmaster of the school in Eskilstuna, some 88 kilometre west of the capital Stockholm, told Dagens Nyheter (DN) newspaper that they were all grade 9 students and that all four suffered knife wounds.

Police have classified the incident as attempted murder.

20230602-022401