LIFESTYLEWORLD

Pet cats killing 323 mn native Australian animals annually: Report

NewsWire
0
0

Domesticated cats kill 323 million native Australian animals every year, a new research report has revealed.

According to the new report from the Biodiversity Council, Invasive Species Council, and Birdlife Australia, the figure represents an increase of 34 per cent from 241 million in 2020 after a surge in pet ownership during the coronavirus pandemic, reports Xinhua news agency.

About one-third of Australian households have a pet cat and half of those have two or more.

Authors of the report called for Australians to take greater responsibility for their pets, with 71 per cent of cat owners still allowing them to roam freely.

“The jump in wildlife kills reflects the pandemic pet boom that saw pet cat numbers reach 5.3 million and is an alarm bell for governments to enact responsible pet ownership laws, including 24/7 cat curfews,” Sarah Legge, an ecologist from Charles Darwin University and spokesperson for the Biodiversity Council, said in a statement on Friday.

Residents of the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) are required by law to contain their cats at all times while in Victoria approximately half of local councils have containment rules.

However, in other states, legislative barriers have prevented similar rules from being introduced.

The Invasive Species Council claims that a 24/7 cat curfew in the greater Sydney area alone would save 66 million native animals every year.

The 110 native animals killed on average by each roaming and hunting pet cat every year include about 40 reptiles, 38 birds and 32 mammals.

“We can’t change the behaviour of cats, but we can support better choices by cat owners,” Holly Parsons from Birdlife Australia said.

20230609-143802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Turkey coordinates efforts for Russian grain, fertiliser exports: Minister

    Thousands of people enter Ethiopia fleeing fighting in neighboring Sudan: Official

    Salman Khan’s first-ever solo art show

    UNGA president calls for bold action to promote gender equality in...