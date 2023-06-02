SPORTSHOCKEYINDIA

PM Modi congratulates Indian junior hockey team for Men’s Junior Asia Cup title win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated the Indian junior hockey team for their victory at the Men’s Junior Asia Cup.

The Indian team beat nemesis Pakistan 2-1 in a thrilling final match of the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 in Salalah, Oman on Thursday night for the title.

Early goals by Angad Bir Singh (13′) and Araijeet Singh Hundal (20′) ensured India remained in command of the game while some outstanding saves by goalkeeper Shashikumar Mohith Honnenahalli kept India in the lead throughout the match.

“Heartiest congratulations to our Junior Men’s Hockey Team for their splendid victory at the Men’s Junior Asia Cup. Their triumph reflects the burgeoning talent and determination that our youth hold. They have made India very proud,” the PM said in a tweet.

With the victory, India created a new record of winning the maximum titles at the Men’s Junior Asia Cup.

The team had previously won the title in 2004, 2008 and 2015 while Pakistan has won the tournament in 1988, 1992, 1996.

