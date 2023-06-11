INDIA

PM will be decided post Lok Sabha poll result, says Lalan Singh

NewsWire
0
0

As rulers of Bihar’s ruling Mahagathbandhan are gearing up to the opposition unity meeting scheduled on June 23, JD-U national President Lalan Singh on Sunday appealed to his party workers of the party to avoid chanting slogans pitching Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for PM as these “hurt opposition unity”.

“The decision on who will be the Prime Minister of the country after the Lok Sabha poll 2024 will be decided post the results. We will sit here in the Patna post polls and unanimously decide who would be the appropriate candidate for the Prime Minister’s post,” he said while addressing party workers during the Milan Samaroh in the JD-U office here.

“Our CM Nitish Kumar has pledged to make the BJP Mukt Bharat. After separation from the NDA, he had started the campaign to unite the opposition parties against BJP in the country and his efforts are yielding dividends. On June 23, a mega meeting of opposition is scheduled where 18 parties have already given their consent to join the meeting. Now, two senior leaders of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are also coming to Patna for the meeting. They will prepare a strategy to counter BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll,” he added.

Lalan Singh also requested workers to avoid chanting slogans like “Desh Ka PM Kaisa ho Nitish Kumar Jaisa Ho”.

“Actually such a slogan hurt the opposition unity in the country. I want to appeal to the workers of the party to let the election of 2024 Lok Sabha be completed. Then we decide who will be the Prime Minister of the country. The primary objective of our party is to make a BJP-mukt country,” he added.

20230611-223003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lakhimpur incident: Ashish Mishra gets bail after four months

    Habitat Film Festival 2023 to be held from May 5 to...

    Parliament adjourned till 2pm amid Oppn protest as govt seeks Rahul’s...

    Sri Lanka crisis deepens–opposition parties step up action against Rajapaksa government...