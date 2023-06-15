Two police officers were killed and four others injured when an armed group ambushed a police car in the southern Philippines, authorities said on Thursday.

Brigadier General Allan Nobleza, the regional police chief of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), said the team was heading back to the camp from a routine patrol when attacked at around 8.30 p.m. on Wednesday in Shariff Aguak town, reports Xinhua news agency.

Nobleza said the ambush occurred a few meters from the headquarters.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

The police are investigating the motive of the attack.

