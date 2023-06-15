WORLD

Police car ambushed in Philippines, 2 officers dead

NewsWire
0
0

Two police officers were killed and four others injured when an armed group ambushed a police car in the southern Philippines, authorities said on Thursday.

Brigadier General Allan Nobleza, the regional police chief of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), said the team was heading back to the camp from a routine patrol when attacked at around 8.30 p.m. on Wednesday in Shariff Aguak town, reports Xinhua news agency.

Nobleza said the ambush occurred a few meters from the headquarters.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

The police are investigating the motive of the attack.

20230615-132404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    In legal setback, Trump ordered to pay $5M to woman in...

    350 Afghan youth complete training, commissioned to army

    Too early to call new BA.2.75 sub-variant more severe: Soumya Swaminathan

    S.Korea raises punishment recommendation ceiling for child abuse homicide