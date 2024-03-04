Police investigating arson, vandalism at Milton public school

Milton (Mar 4) – Halton police is investigating fire and vandalism of two portables at an elementary school in Milton on Sunday.

On March 3 at around 12:30 am, Milton Fire Services was contacted due to a large amount of smoke coming from a portable at Bruce Trail Public School. Upon arrival, police and fire services also located a smaller fire in a second portable on the property.

Both fires were quickly extinguished and there were no injuries reported to police. The cause of the fires was identified to be a number of books and papers that were deliberately ignited in each of the portables. Police also located hateful graffiti directed at the 2SLGTBQI+ community and pro-Palestinian messages on the walls of the portables.

The damage is significant and the Halton District School Board has advised police that one of the portables will need to be replaced.

Police are investigating these as arsons and seeking information from the public. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.