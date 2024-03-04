Monday, March 4, 2024

Police investigating arson, vandalism at Milton public school

CIEDITOR-SABRINA
By CIEDITOR-SABRINA
22

Milton (Mar 4) – Halton police is investigating fire and vandalism of two portables at an elementary school in Milton on Sunday.

On March 3 at around 12:30 am, Milton Fire Services was contacted due to a large amount of smoke coming from a portable at Bruce Trail Public School. Upon arrival, police and fire services also located a smaller fire in a second portable on the property.

Both fires were quickly extinguished and there were no injuries reported to police. The cause of the fires was identified to be a number of books and papers that were deliberately ignited in each of the portables. Police also located hateful graffiti directed at the 2SLGTBQI+ community and pro-Palestinian messages on the walls of the portables.

The damage is significant and the Halton District School Board has advised police that one of the portables will need to be replaced.

Police are investigating these as arsons and seeking information from the public. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Previous article
Brampton receives $2.5mn for enhancement of wetlands in and around Loafer’s Lake
Next article
IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya returns to Mumbai Indians ‘where it all began’

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Join for the latest news, updates, and exclusive offers!

CI News Inc
2 Robert Speck Parkway
Mississauga, ON
L4Z 1H8

Phone: 416-900-6669

MOST COMMENTED

Popular

Access

Copyright © 2023 CI News Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy 