York police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect following four sexual assaults that occurred at Canada’s Wonderland, in Vaughan.

On Wednesday, June 28 around 6 p.m. officers received information that four female victims were sexually assaulted by the same male suspect while in a wave pool at Splash Works, located in Canada’s Wonderland.

The four victims, who are between the age of 13 and 22, were in the wave pool between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., when the male suspect touched the victims in a sexual manner.

The suspect is described as South Asian, between 30 and 40 years, 6’, medium build, black hair in a bun, long beard and wearing a white tank top and black shorts. He was with a group of South Asian males.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who can identify the suspect to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit – Sexual Assault Section at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.