Pooja Bhatt to enter ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Season 2 as contestant

Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt is all set to step into the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Season 2 house as a contestant.

According to a source close to IANS, Pooja will be entering the house on Saturday night as the grand premier is set to take place. She will be joining Jia Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, Cyrus Baroacha and Falaq Naaz among many others.

The second season marks the digital debut of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who will be seen hosting the show.

Pooja is the daughter of Indian filmmaker, Mahesh Bhatt. She played her first leading role in Mahesh Bhatt’s television film Daddy in 1989.

Her biggest solo hit and her big screen debut came with the musical hit Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, which was a remake of the Oscar-winning Hollywood classic It Happened One Night.

She made her directorial debut with Paap in 2004, starring John Abraham and Udita Goswami. Since then, she has made four more directorial ventures: Holiday, Dhokha, Kajraare and Jism 2.

In 2020, Pooja returned to acting with Sadak 2, a sequel to the hit 1991 film. In 2021, Bhatt made her web series debut in the Netflix series Bombay Begums. In 2022, she appeared in the film Chup: Revenge of the Artist.

The grand premiere of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Season 2 will take place on Saturday on JioCinema.

