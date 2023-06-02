INDIA

President to visit Suriname, Serbia between June 4 to 7

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Suriname from June 4 to June 6 and will then proceed to Serbia on June 7.

“President Murmu will visit Suriname on the invitation of her Surinamese counterpart Chandrikapersad Santokhi. During the visit, she will hold special talks with President Santokhi and will also participate in several activities,” Saurabh Kumar, Secretary, East, in the External Affairs Ministry, said.

Secretary, West, Sanjay Verma while briefing reporters said, “President Droupadi Murmu will pay a visit to Serbia on June 7 at the invitation of Aleksandar Vucic, President of Serbia.”

He said that this will be her first state visit after assuming office in July 2022.

