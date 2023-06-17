INDIA

Property dealer found hanging from tree in Delhi

A man’s lifeless body was found hanging from a tree in north Delhi’s Civil Lines area on Saturday, an official said.

The deceased has been identified as Kapil Sharma (51), a resident of Racquet Court Road, Civil Lines. He was a property dealer.

According to police, on Saturday, information from a security guard, Sachin, was received at Civil Lines police station that a person was spotted hanging from a tree.

“The FSL and crime teams were called and the spot was inspected. The post-mortem of the deceased has been conducted. Further facts are being verified,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sagar Singh Kalsi, said.

“Sharma was married and had two children. Reportedly, he was under huge losses, and stressed,” the police officer said.

