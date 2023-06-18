ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Puneet Superstar evicted from ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ in just 24 hours

NewsWire
0
0

Social media sensation Puneet Superstar was shown the exit door from ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ within just 24 hours of his entry in the show.

Puneet Sharma, popularly known as Puneet Superstar, has been unanimously evicted by the other contestants, leaving everyone shocked. The decision to evict Puneet was made by the housemates in response to his actions inside the house.

As the show progresses, it remains to be seen how this eviction will impact the dynamics within the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house and influence the behaviour of the contestants.

The show had its grand premier on Saturday night and has names such as Pooja Bhatt, Jia Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, Cyrus Baroacha and Falaq Naaz among many others.

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Season 2 airs on JioCinema.

20230618-115803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Can’t fake laughter if something isn’t funny: Farah Khan

    ‘F3’ unit wishes Telugu star Varun Tej on birthday, advances release...

    Dino Morea excited on debut as producer with ‘Helmet’, trailer out...

    AR Rahman impressed by Parthiban’s ‘Iravin Nizhal’