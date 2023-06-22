SPORTSTENNISWORLD

Queen’s Club C’ships: Alcaraz reaches quarters with win over Rinderknech

World No 2. Carlos Alcaraz defeated 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals runner-up Jiri Lehecka 6-2, 6-3 to reach his first grass-court quarter-final at the Queen’s Club Championships, here on Thursday.

“I’m really happy with the level that I played today. Jiri is a great opponent, great shots,” the Spaniard said in his on-court interview.

“He has a great game on grass. I’m really happy with the level. I think I had a really solid match. I played my game, I enjoyed playing here and I’m really happy with my first quarter-final here in Queen’s,” he added.

The 20-year-old began the week with a 4-2 tour-level record on grass in his young career, but he is quickly finding his footing on the surface. Alcaraz won in one hour and 25 minutes to set a clash in the last eight against former World No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov or eighth seed Francisco Cerundolo.

There was one key moment of difficulty for the Spaniard. In the second set, he faced three break points at 3-1. But Lehecka missed a forehand return and mishit a short forehand to let slip two of his opportunities, then Alcaraz snuffed out the other with a forehand winner. Those were the only break points he faced in the match.

Alcaraz is pursuing more than his first grass-court title this week. If he triumphs at Queen’s Club, he will reclaim World No. 1 in the ATP Rankings from Novak Djokovic on Monday.

