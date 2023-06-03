INDIA

Railway minister should resign on moral ground: Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday expressed his grief over horrific train accident in Odisha in which at least 288 passengers have been killed so far and around 800 reportedly injured.

Talking to the Press in Raipur, Baghel also demanded resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, saying the latter should tender his resignation on moral ground.

“This incident has given mournful situation across the country. Railway minister who has been claiming to introduce modern technology to stop rail accident, and such a horrific incident occurred in his own state, I think he should resign immediately on moral ground,” Baghel said on Saturday.

According CM Baghel’s office, he also spoke to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over phone and assured of every possible assistance to the neighbouring state.

Baghel also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident, the CM’s office said.

At least 288 passengers have been killed and around 800 people injured in the tragic train derailment in Odisha’s Balasore district, as per the South Eastern Railway (SER).

The train accident happened near the Bahanaga Bazar station, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, around 7 p.m. on Friday, prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe.

