BJP State President C. P. Joshi on Friday said that the Rajasthan state is getting a bad name due to the mishandling of the issues by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

“State is witnessing issues like corruption, rape, Dalit atrocities, REET paper leak, women issues, poor law and order, Jal Jeevan Mission scam among others. These issues give our state a bad name,” Joshi, who was addressing a meeting at BJP headquarters, said.

After the BJP meeting, the state leaders marched to Governor House from BJP state headquarters and submitted a memorandum.

State President C. P. Joshi and Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore while addressing the MPs and MLAs said that the Gehlot government is saving the accused of Khajuwalq rape case in which a Dalit girl was raped and killed.

Joshi also accused Gehlot government of negligence during Cyclone Biparjoy despite earlier warning.

Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said that many scams have surfaced during Gehlot government’s tenure which include IT scam, mining scam among others.

“During monsoon session, opposition will question government about women atrocities and corruption,” he said.

