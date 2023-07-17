INDIA

Rajesh Singh Dayal Foundation proving to be a boon for residents of Salempur

Rajesh Singh Dayal, Chairman of Rajesh Singh Dayal Foundation, concluded a two-day free medical camp at Salempur Kasba village in Uttar Pradesh’s Salempur tehsil area.

There was a steady stream of patients from 7 a.m. on the closing day. About 2,500 people took advantage of free check-up, free medicine and free treatment.

On the concluding day, Rajesh Singh Dayal emotionally expressed concern over the health-related problems of the people and announced the next mega free medical camp on july 29-30 at Bhishma Singh Baghel Inter College, Pipra Baghel Uttar Patti, Bhingari Bazar, Bhatpar Rani Did.

The crowd which gathered in thousands were given free check-up, free medicine, and free treatment by doctors from Chandan Hospital.

The visiting patients expressed their desire to meet and talk to Rajesh Singh on this commendable initiative, on which Rajesh Singh expressed his happiness, listened to everyone and also provided financial assistance.

On the first day of the camp, a local in critical condition from Devasia village was admitted by the Rajesh Singh Dayal Foundation for treatment at Chandan Hospital using free ambulance facility. The Rajesh Singh Dayal Foundation Foundation proving to be a boon for the residents of Salempur.

