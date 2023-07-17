ENTERTAINMENTTOP ENTERTAINMENT

The poster of the upcoming film ‘Project K’, which stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani, recently graced the iconic billboards of Times Square in New York City.

The display serves as a precursor to the preview of the film at San Diego Comic-Con on July 20. The film is one of the highly-anticipated projects in India owing to its illustrious starcast.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, ‘Project K’ has been directed by Nag Ashwin. It is an epic science fiction film set in the future.

The film is reportedly being made on a budget of Rs 600 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

The film’s music score is composed by Santhosh Narayanan with cinematography by Djordje Stojiljkovic and production design by Nitin Zihani Choudhary.

The film was announced in February 2020 coinciding with the 50th anniversary of Vyjayanthi Movies. However, the production was delayed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The film also marks Deepika’s debut in the Telugu film industry.

