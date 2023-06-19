INDIA

The Centre on Monday appointed Ravi Sinha, a 1988 Indian Police Service (IPS) officer as the new Secretary of the Research & Analysis Wing (RAW).

The government in its order said, “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Ravi Sinha, IPS (CG:88), PSO, Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat (SR) as Secretary, Research & Analysis Wing vice Shri Samant Kumar Goel, IPS (PB:84) on completion of his tenure on 30.06.2023 for a tenure of 2 years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”

Sinha, a 1988 batch officer, has been known for his operational and spy skills.

He is currently serving as the PSO (Personal Security Officer) and Special Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat (SR).

Samant Kumar Goel, a 1984 batch IPS officer from the Punjab cadre, had held the position of agency’s secretary since 2019. In June 2019, Goel succeeded Anil Dhasmana as the Chief of RAW.

Goel had a successful tenure as the RAW Chief with multiple extensions.

Under Goel’s tenure, the country saw Balakot Airstrike on Pakistan in 2019, peaceful Article 370 abrogation in Jammu & Kashmir and action against designated Pakistani and Khalistani terrorists.

RAW is India’s premier foreign intelligence gathering agency.

