Real Madrid has confirmed the acquisition of Spain international striker Jose Luis Mato ‘Joselu’ on a season-long loan from Espanyol.

“Real Madrid and Espanyol have reached an agreement for the loan of Joselu. He will play for our club for the upcoming season, with an option to purchase at the season’s end,” stated the announcement on the Real Madrid website.

Joselu, 33, who made his debut for Spain in March, is returning to the club where he appeared 67 times for the B-team from 2009-2012, but made just a single first-team appearance before embarking on a career that led him to clubs such as Hoffenheim, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Hannover 96 in Germany, reports Xinhua.

His career then took him to Stoke City and Newcastle United in England before returning to Spain, with stints at Alaves and Espanyol.

Despite both those clubs experiencing relegation during his tenure, Joselu proved his scoring prowess, netting 36 goals in three seasons with Alaves and 17 goals in 33 matches for Espanyol last season, despite the campaign ending in relegation.

Real Madrid regards Joselu as a striker who, while being low-cost, is efficient in the penalty area. He’s expected to help fill the void left by Marco Asensio, Mariano Diaz, and Karim Benzema, who all departed the club at the end of last season.

