On home turf, Hong Kong, China suffered a 1-0 defeat to Thailand in a football friendly.

Thailand had a few opportunities in the first half, but goalkeeper Yapp Hung Fai delivered a series of saves, keeping the scoreline level, reports Xinhua.

In the 63rd minute, Thailand finally pierced through the defense when Teerasil Dangda broke into the penalty area and finished with an angled shot.

Hong Kong, China pressed forward in the final moments, appealing for a penalty, but the referee allowed play to continue.

Hong Kong, China also fell 1-0 to Vietnam in an away match last Thursday.

