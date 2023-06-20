SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Hong Kong, China falls to Thailand in football friendly

NewsWire
0
0

On home turf, Hong Kong, China suffered a 1-0 defeat to Thailand in a football friendly.

Thailand had a few opportunities in the first half, but goalkeeper Yapp Hung Fai delivered a series of saves, keeping the scoreline level, reports Xinhua.

In the 63rd minute, Thailand finally pierced through the defense when Teerasil Dangda broke into the penalty area and finished with an angled shot.

Hong Kong, China pressed forward in the final moments, appealing for a penalty, but the referee allowed play to continue.

Hong Kong, China also fell 1-0 to Vietnam in an away match last Thursday.

20230620-095203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After FSDL, now state associations move Supreme Court against AIFF

    Real Madrid win derby and only Sevilla, Betis can keep up...

    Europa League: A lot of work for Real Sociedad, Betis in...

    Sergi Roberto has dislocated shoulder, confirm Barcelona