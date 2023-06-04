SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Real Madrid has announced that the club has reached an agreement for Eden Hazard to leave at the end of the season, despite having a year left on his contract.

The announcement ends Hazard’s four seasons at Real Madrid in which he has probably been the most disastrous signing in the club’s history.

The Belgian international signed from Chelsea for a fee of around 100 million euros in the summer of 2019 and on a wage of around 400,000 euros a week. However, his four seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu have seen Hazard make just 76 first team appearances in which he scored seven goals, a Xinhua report said.

Hazard’s time at Real Madrid has been dogged by injuries and rumors that he was overweight and this season he has made just six appearances, totaling 194 minutes in La Liga.

“Real Madrid C.F. and Eden Hazard have reached an agreement whereby the player will leave the club on June 30, 2023,” informed the Real Madrid website.

“Real Madrid wants to express its affection for Eden Hazard and wishes him and his entire family the best of luck in this new stage of his career,” added the declaration.

Hazard was the third player whose departure has been confirmed by Real Madrid on a bust Saturday, that began with forward Marco Asensio informing he had rejected a new contract and would be leaving at the end of June, and continued with the club saying that striker Mariano Diaz would also leave when his deal expires at the end of the month.

Other Real Madrid players Dani Caballos, Nacho Fernandez, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are also out of contact on June 30th, and it looks like the next week will be a busy one in Madrid.

