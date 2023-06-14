A Royal Jordanian flight was forced to returned to the capital of Amman due to a dust storm, an official said.

The Aqaba-bound plane had hovered and waited for the weather condition to ease, but was forced to return to Amman due to the severe dust, Fayez Al Fayez, spokesperson of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

The ASEZA spokesperson called on the public, mainly the elderly and those with respiratory diseases, to take precautions against the dust storm in Aqaba.

Meanwhile, the Jordan Maritime Authority issued a warning for vessels against high wind speed and high waves.

The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) predicted the dust over Jordan would increase gradually, resulting in a decrease in visibility in many regions of the kingdom.

The JMD also warned of possible flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas, slippery roads and low visibility due to the dust storm, calling on the public to take precautions.

20230614-133205