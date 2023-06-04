INDIA

School manager held, student detained in girl’s suicide at Ayodhya school

After initially insisting that the girl died by suicide, the Ayodhya police have arrested the school manager and detained a student in connection with the case, police said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed in the wake of the incident arrested school manager Brijesh Yadav and apprehended the minor student.

Yadav was sent to judicial custody, and the student has been handed over to a juvenile home, police said.

The manager was booked for not informing the police about the incident and destroying evidence, while the minor was booked under IPC section 305 (IPC pertaining to abetment to suicide).

On May 26, a girl student had died after falling from the roof of the school.

A case was lodged at the Cantonment police station against the school principal Rashmi Bhatia, manager Brijesh Yadav and sports teacher Abhishek Kannaujia.

“It was found that the girl was in touch with a boy student. There were chats in the girl’s mobile phone. She committed suicide after having a row with the boy. He used to harass her,” said the Deputy Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh.

“Investigation against principal Rashmi Bhatia and sports teacher Abhishek Kannaujia will continue,” he added.

20230605-045603

