INDIA

Senthil Balaji to continue in Stalin cabinet as minister without portfolio

Tamil Nadu Electricity, Excise and Prohibition Minister Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), will continue to be in the cabinet of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin as minister without portfolio.

The Electricity portfolio of Balaji will henceforth be handled by state Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu who has recently replaced P Thiaga Rajan (PTR).

Senior leader and Tamil Nadu Housing Minister Erode Muthuswamy will hold additional charge of Excise and Prohibition.

Stalin has made a recommendation to this effect to Governor R.N. Ravi.

Immediately after the arrest, Balaji complained of chest pain and was admitted to the Omandarur multi-specialty hospital, where he underwent angiogram test and doctors suggested an immediate bypass surgery as he has three blockages in his coronary artery.

Balaji was arrested by the ED sleuths on Wednesday in a case related to job-for-cash scam in Tamil Nadu transport corporation while he was a minister in the AIADMK government headed by the then Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa during 2011-16.

After resigning from AIADMK, Balaji joined the DMK and was made a minister in the Stalin cabinet.

