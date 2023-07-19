Fifteen South Asians have been charged and 73 charges laid in what police have called a “prolific series of tractor trailer and cargo thefts” across the Greater Toronto Area.

Peel police said that in March, a joint task force was formed to investigate a prolific series of tractor trailer and cargo thefts in Peel and across the Greater Toronto Area.

The investigation dubbed Project Big Rig resulted in the disruption of the criminal ring and led to the arrests of several individuals responsible for theft of tractor trailers and cargo. The investigation also led to awareness for a number of unsuspecting customers who were buying stolen products.

Project Big Rig resulted in the recovery of $6,990,000.00 of stolen cargo and $2,250,000 in value of stolen tractor trailers.

“Cargo and auto theft is not a victimless crime. It hurts people, inflicts financial harm and often leads to the funding of other criminal activity,” said Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich. “Project Big Rig is an example of our efforts to hold the individuals accountable who victimize our communities and residents. Let this be a reminder to all the criminal networks that we will continue to disrupt criminality of any kind.”

This investigation was made possible through the funding provided by the Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario (CISO), and in collaboration with Halton Regional Police, Toronto Police Service, York Regional Police, Ontario Provincial Police, Équité Association and the Financial Transaction and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC.)

Peel police has arrested and charged the following 15 individuals through Project Big Rig: Balkar Singh (42), Ajay Ajay (26), Manjeet Padda (40), Jagjeevan Singh (25), Amandeep Baidwan (41), Karamshand Singh (58), Jasvinder Atwal (45), Lakhvir Singh (45), Jagpal Singh (34), Upkaran Sandhu (31), Sukhvinder Singh (44), Kulvir Bains (39), Banishidar Lalsaran (39), Shobit Verma (23), Sukhninder Dhillon (34).

An estimated $1.8 billion worth of goods travel through the Region of Peel every day, making it the largest cargo hub in Canada. Peel police says that, alongside partnering agencies, it continues to invest and enhance measures to disrupt cargo and auto theft.