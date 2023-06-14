INDIA

Shah, Nadda to hold rallies in Bihar to counter Oppn meet

BJP chief J.P. Nadda will hold a rally in Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar’s Madhubani district on June 24, while Union Home Minister Amit will address a public gathering in Lakhisarai district on June 29.

The saffron party’s decision to hold two back to back rallies in Bihar comes at a time when the state is set to host a “mega meeting” of opposition parties, to be held on June 23, to discuss strategies for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Bihar BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary said on Wednesday that the decision was taken after a meeting of state party unit leaders with Shah and Nadda in the national capital earlier in the day.

Lakhisarai comes under Munger Lok Sabha constituency from where JD-U National President Lalan Singh is the sitting MP. It is considered as the stronghold of Singh.

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly and BJP leader Vijay Sinha also hails from Lakhisarai Assembly constituency.

BJP’s top leadership has directed its Bihar unit to start preparations for the rallies.

JD-U leader Ram Preet Mandal is the sitting MP from Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha constituency, where Nadda’s rally will be organised.

Sources said that BJP “is worried about the opposition’s unity meeting” and the rallies by Nadda and Shah, immediately after the meeting, “is being organised to counter the same”.

