Goa University has done injustice to Goans by terminating services of 25 MTS: Cong

Congress has alleged that Goa University has done injustice to the people of the coastal state by terminating the services of 25 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), who worked for the last 10 years, and now failed to reinstate them during fresh recruitment.

The leaders of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee and Youth Congress on Wednesday ‘gheraoed’ the Registrar of Goa University.

Congress leader Elvis Gomes said that it is an injustice on Goans as Goa University terminated the contract of existing 25 MTS.

“When these 25 MTS staff were recruited by following procedure of answering exam and other 10 years ago, how the government can terminate them and make them jobless for no fault,” Gomes asked.

He added that all these 25 MTS who appeared for fresh exams for the new recruitment were failed purposely to provide jobs to near and dear ones of politicians in power.

“May be they have done this purposely to make money out of the new recruitment,” he alleged.

Gomes said that all the contractual staff working in various departments of Goa government should understand how this BJP government is using them and doing injustice after 10 years of service.

“How all of them can fail when they had passed exams initially during their appointment before 10 years and now having experience of around 10 years,” he asked.

Congress has served ultimatum to the Goa University to reinstate these 25 MTS within 15 days, else they will take the next step.

