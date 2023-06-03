ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Sharon Stone says she’s shunned by Hollywood after suffering stroke

NewsWire
0
0

The ‘Basic Instinct’ actress, 65, said that she was shunned out of Hollywood after suffering a stroke.

Sharon Stone was rushed to the hospital in 2001 after suffering a brain hemorrhage that lasted nine days, forcing her to step away from her career for two years, which she said led to her being out of the movies for 20 years, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She told Page Six at The Hollywood Reporter’s ‘Raising our Voices’ event this week, “I recovered for seven years, and I haven’t had jobs since. When it first happened, I didn’t want to tell anybody because you know if something goes wrong with you, you’re out. Something went wrong with me – I’ve been out for 20 years. I haven’t had jobs. I was a very big movie star at one point in my life.”

Despite her being part of cinema’s most recognisable scenes thanks to her leg-crossing moment in 1992’s ‘Basic Instinct’ and a 1996 Oscar nomination for best actress for her role as crazed hustler Ginger McKenna in Martin Scorsese’s ‘Casino’, she feels like she has “lost everything” since her health scare.

She told Variety in 2019: “I lost my place in the business. I was like the hottest movie star, you know? It was like Miss Princess Diana and I were so famous – and she died and I had a stroke. And we were forgotten. You find yourself at the back of the line in your business, as I did. You have to figure yourself out all over again.”

Sharon’s roles after her stroke have included parts in films such as ‘Catwoman’, ‘Lovelace’ and ‘The Laundromat’.

Sharon, who has an estimated $60 million fortune, told a Women’s Cancer Fund event on March 23, days after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank she had lost half her money in the recent financial crisis. She said: “I just lost half my money to this banking thing and that doesn’t mean that I’m not here.”

Sharon has also repeatedly alleged she was tricked by ‘RoboCop’ and ‘Showgirls’ director Paul Verhoeven, 84, into stripping off her underwear for her famous ‘Basic Instinct’ police interrogation scene, in which her psychotic bisexual character uncrosses her legs to briefly reveal her privates.

20230603-111201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New DCU unveils 10 projects: ‘Superman: Legacy’, Batman & Robin movie...

    Fire erupts outside the Weeknd’s Concert in Las Vegas

    CIA thriller ‘Amateur’ gets Holt McCallany, Julianne Nicholson on its cast

    Beyonce teases new song in ‘King Richard’ trailer