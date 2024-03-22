Significant snowfall on the way for the Greater Toronto Area, says Environment Canada

Ottawa (Mar 22) – It may technically be spring but a special weather statement by Environment Canada warning of significant snowfall today (Friday) shows that winter is not done yet in Southern Ontario!

“Light snow is expected to begin Friday morning, but should intensify late in the afternoon or evening. The snow should taper off from west to east late Friday night,” the statement by the national weather service said.

A large section of Southern Ontario including Toronto, Mississauga and Brampton could see 5 to 10 cm of snow with even higher amounts are possible for areas near Lake Ontario. There is also a risk of freezing rain for areas near Lake Erie Friday evening.

Environment Canada also warned of reduced visibility in areas of heavier snow and that it may have a significant impact on the evening commute in more urban areas.