Sikh couple’s murder in Caledon may be related to other shootings in Brampton, Mississauga – suspect photos released

Mississauga (Mar 22) – New information released by Peel police revealed that the suspects involved in killing the of a Sikh couple in Caledon last November could be linked to several other shootings and homicides in Brampton as well as one in Mississauga.

Jagtar Singh Sidhu and Harbhajan Kaur, both in their 50s, were shot more than 20 times just before midnight on November 20 at their rental property along the Caledon-Brampton border. Their daughter Jaspreet Kaur Sidhu had 13 bullets pumped into her.

A joint investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police and their Peel counterparts believes four other shootings that occured prior to this homicide could be have done by the same suspect/suspects.

On November 7, 2023, Peel police responded to a shooting incident in the area of Cottrelle Boulevard and Thorndale Road in Brampton. Two suspects discharged firearms outside of a residence and are believed to have left in a black Dodge RAM 1500 pick-up truck.

On November 11, 2023, a similar incident occurred at a residence in the area of Lorenville Drive and Elbern Markell Drive in Brampton. Two suspects dressed in black hoodies fired shots at a residence. They are believed to have left in a burgundy Dodge RAM 1500 pick-up truck.

Another shooting incident on November 14, 2023, occurred in which a suspect discharged a firearm from a vehicle directed at the same residence in the area of Lorenville Drive and Ebern Markell Drive in of Brampton. The suspect fled in a late model silver Mazda 3 hatchback.

No reports of any injuries were made following these three residential shooting incidents.

On November 15, 2023, PRP responded to a homicide in the area of Royal Windsor Drive and Winston Churchill Boulevard in the City of Mississauga. The victim is Jagraj Singh, a 29-year-old man from Brampton. It is believed that the suspects arrived and departed in a blue Dodge Challenger.

The Caledon OPP investigating the November 20 shooting involving three members of the Sidhu family says the possible suspect was seen entering an alleged stolen truck, a black Dodge RAM 2500 pick-up truck, which travelled westbound on Mayfield Road. The same truck was involved in a vehicle fire on Olde Baseline Road and Creditview Road in Caledon.

This alleged stolen truck was taken on November 14, 2023, in the area of Mississauga Valley Boulevard and Arista Way in the City of Mississauga. Investigators are asking for assistance in identifying a person of interest in relation to the theft of that vehicle.

Although the police believe that all the shootings were targeted, the victims in the homicides were not the intended targets.

Investigators are urging anyone with information about any these incidents to call the dedicated tip line at 1-833-941-5570. Anonymous tips can be shared by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.