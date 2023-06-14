INDIA

Sitharaman reviews preparedness of banks in view of cyclone Biparjoy

With cyclone Biparjoy expected to make a landfall in the coastal regions of Gujarat on Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday took a virtual review meeting with heads of various banks and insurance companies to review their preparedness to face the impact of the ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm.

“Smt @nsitharaman today chaired a meeting of Managing Directors and senior officials of various banks and insurance companies via VC to review their preparedness in view of the impending #CycloneBiparjoy,” the Finance Ministry tweeted.

Banking secretary Vivek Joshi was also present in the meeting.

“MDs from the banks and insurance companies provided a detailed update on the precautionary measures for the #CycloneBiparjoy,” the Finance Ministry said in another tweet.

During the meeting, Sitharaman said that all disaster management protocols should be followed and the staff should be made aware of them.

