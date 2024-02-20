Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Sonia Gandhi elected Rajya Sabha MP for first time

CIEDITOR-SABRINA
By CIEDITOR-SABRINA
22

Jaipur, Feb 20 (IANS) Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was elected as Rajya Sabha MP for the first time in Rajasthan and two candidates from the BJP, Chunni Lal Garasiya and Madan Rathore were elected unanimously from the state, confirmed Election Commission officials on Tuesday.

Mahavir Prasad Sharma, Principal Secretary of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly and Returning Officer of Rajya Sabha, declared that all three candidates from Rajasthan had been elected unopposed in the Rajya Sabha biennial elections.

After the deadline for withdrawal of nominations passed, the election officer announced the victory of all three candidates.

After the announcement, Chunni Lal Garasiya and Madan Rathore received their certificates while Sonia Gandhi’s agent received the certificate on her behalf.

As of now, out of 10 Rajya Sabha seats in the state, six seats are with the Congress and four are with the BJP.

Previous article
Sonam Kapoor makes it to UK’s best dressed list
Next article
RBI economists reject IMF view that India’s debt-GDP ratio may shoot up

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Join for the latest news, updates, and exclusive offers!

CI News Inc
2 Robert Speck Parkway
Mississauga, ON
L4Z 1H8

Phone: 416-900-6669

MOST COMMENTED

Popular

Access

Copyright © 2023 CI News Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy 