South Africa’s governing party, the African National Congress (ANC), has said that political parties from the BRICS countries will meet next month to discuss how to strengthen the BRICS mechanism, economic recovery and conflict resolutions.

The dialogue will be held in Johannesburg on July 18-20 to deliberate on issues of mutual interest, and it will be attended by party leaders and representatives of political parties across the world, the ANC said on Friday in a statement.

“The 2023 BRICS Political Parties Plus Dialogue will deliberate on reforming and strengthening mechanisms for inclusive multilateralism, and resolving conflicts through dialogue and negotiations. They will discuss ways and means to strengthen BRICS, including the New Development Bank and alternate international payment systems and contribute to the establishment of criteria for BRICS expansion and just development relationships with Africa,” the ANC added as quoted by Xinhua news agency reported.

“It is envisaged that the BRICS Political Parties Plus Dialogue will result in focused discussions, and practical strategies and tactics developed for implementation. We must strengthen party to party and multi-party relations on our continent to turn consensus into concrete action,” the ANC said.

BRICS is an acronym for five emerging economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

