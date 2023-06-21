LIFESTYLEWORLD

South Sudan, UN sign deal on resilience cooperation

South Sudan and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) have signed a $270 million cooperation agreement on resilience and development.

Meshack Malo, country representative of FAO in South Sudan, said on Tuesday that the three-year deal will further the cooperation between the UN food agency and South Sudan to the next level through the project, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The difference between this framework and the old one is that this focuses a lot on resilience and development, FAO wishes to build on the peace that has existed in the country and that is why this has been marked by the opening of the new warehouse,” Malo told Xinhua in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, during the signing ceremony.

Malo added they have constructed a warehouse as part of the project which will act as a storage facility for excess food produced and will also encourage the youth involved in agribusiness.

