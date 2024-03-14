Sudha Murty takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Engineer-turned philanthropist and author Sudha Murty on Thursday took oath as Rajya Sabha MP in the presence of her husband and Infosys founder N. R. Narayana Murthy.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar administered the oath to Sudha Murty in his chamber in Parliament House.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal was also present during her oath taking ceremony.

Sudha Murty, the former chairperson of Infosys Foundation, has authored several books.

She was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on International Women’s Day on March 8.

Sudha Murty’s daughter Akshata is married to Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister of the UK.

Sudha Murthy, 73, is also famous for the contribution to Kannada and English literature and is a recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Bal Sahitya Puraskar, the Padma Shri (2006) and the Padma Bhushan (2023).

Sudha Murty, who was the first woman engineer to have worked with TELCO, is known to have provided the seed capital of Rs 10,000 from her emergency funds to her husband to start Infosys, which now has a market cap of over $80 billion.