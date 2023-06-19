ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sundance, Berlinale favourite ‘Past Lives’ to release in India on July 7

NewsWire
0
0

The critically acclaimed romantic drama, ‘Past Lives’, which comes with a huge Rotten Tomatoes approval rating of 97 per cent, will be released across India on July 7.

Debutante Korean Canadian director Celine Song’s film, which has had a spectacular run at the Sundance, Berlin and Seattle film festivals this year, and is a potential Oscar nominee, “promises to mesmerise audiences with its captivating storytelling and unforgettable characters,” according to a PVR INOX Pictures release.

‘Past Lives’ takes viewers on a spellbinding journey through time and fate. The story revolves around two young souls in South Korea, who, torn apart by destiny, find themselves reunited decades later. As they confront their shared past, their lives intertwine in ways that defy conventional notions of love and resilience.

What has got critics talking is lead actors Greta Lee and Teo Yoo’s heart-touching chemistry, as they intensely portray the feelings, yearnings, and self-discovery of their characters.

‘Past Lives’ delves into the profound impact of our previous life experiences on the present, guiding viewers on to a contemplative and introspective expedition.

20230619-192603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kashmir is back on the cinema map (IANS Column: B-Town)

    Karanvir Sharma, Debattama Saha reunite for ‘Mubarak Ho’

    International Tea Day: TV actors appeal for help for Assam tea...

    Aditi Sharma did ‘a lot of homework’ to learn Urdu for...