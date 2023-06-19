The critically acclaimed romantic drama, ‘Past Lives’, which comes with a huge Rotten Tomatoes approval rating of 97 per cent, will be released across India on July 7.

Debutante Korean Canadian director Celine Song’s film, which has had a spectacular run at the Sundance, Berlin and Seattle film festivals this year, and is a potential Oscar nominee, “promises to mesmerise audiences with its captivating storytelling and unforgettable characters,” according to a PVR INOX Pictures release.

‘Past Lives’ takes viewers on a spellbinding journey through time and fate. The story revolves around two young souls in South Korea, who, torn apart by destiny, find themselves reunited decades later. As they confront their shared past, their lives intertwine in ways that defy conventional notions of love and resilience.

What has got critics talking is lead actors Greta Lee and Teo Yoo’s heart-touching chemistry, as they intensely portray the feelings, yearnings, and self-discovery of their characters.

‘Past Lives’ delves into the profound impact of our previous life experiences on the present, guiding viewers on to a contemplative and introspective expedition.

