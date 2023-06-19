Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Chandigarh advanced to the semifinals of the 13th Hockey India Junior Men’s National Championship 2023 on Monday after winning their respective quarterfinal matches at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium here.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Maharashtra 9-2 in the first quarterfinal match. Ali Ahmad (5′, 44′) and Zameer Mohammad (16′, 42′) got Hockey Madhya Pradesh off to a good start, each scoring a brace.

Mohammad Zaid Khan (15′), Mohit Karma (23′), Mohd Konain Dad (34′), Rahul Pal (47′) and Arman Khan (51′) also scored one goal each to secure a much-needed victory over Hockey Maharashtra. In response, Hockey Maharashtra’s Jay Kale (49′) and Ajay Naidu (58′) scored one goal each.

Hockey Chandigarh defeated Hockey Punjab 1-1 (3-2 SO) in the second Quarter-Final match. Hockey Chandigarh’s Paramvir Singh (14′) scored one goal, while Hockey Punjab’s Sukhwinder Singh (30′) equalised as the match was tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation time. During the shoot-out, Raman, Harpanthpreet Singh, and Ajaypal Singh scored for Hockey Chandigarh, while Bikramjit Singh stood tall to lead his team to a hard-fought victory.

Earlier on Sunday, Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Uttarakhand 10-3. Shubham (24′, 28′, 59′) started the goal count for Hockey Haryana. Roshan (43′, 53′) scored a brace whereas Yogesh Singh (5′), Toshant (15′), Prikshit Panchal (19′), Agyapal (38′) and Captain Rohit (58′) scored one goal each. In reply, Deepak Singh Fartyal (8′), Mahendra Singh Bisht (35′) and Rupesh (45′) scored one goal each for Hockey Uttarakhand.

In the other match, the Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Manipur Hockey 3-2. Akash Soreng (6′), Captain Rosan Kujur (17′) and Deepak Minz (22′) scored one goal each for the hosts. In reply, Gurumayum Dingku Sharma (39′) and Khangembam Somikant Singh (44′) scored one goal each for Manipur Hockey.

In the second last match on Sunday, Hockey Jammu & Kashmir defeated Hockey Gujarat 7-1. Captain Saksham Sharma (20′, 41′, 45′, 50′) led the team from the front and stood out to be the top goal scorer after scoring four goals for his side.

Manmeet Singh (46′), Karandeep Singh (55′) and Rajveer Singh (60′) also scored one goal each for Hockey Jammu & Kashmir to secure a victory against Hockey Gujarat. In reply, Devang Thakor (30′) scored a consolation goal for Hockey Gujarat.

The match between Hockey Rajasthan and Tripura Hockey was officially forfeited 5-0 in favour of Tripura Hockey, on Sunday.

